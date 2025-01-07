Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by pick-up truck on Monday night

A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a pick-up truck in Fgura on Monday night.

Police said that at around 8:00pm, a 35-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman from Nepal were rushed to hospital after they were hit by a car in Triq Hompesch, Fgura.

Preliminary investigations show that they were hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 20-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa.

The victims were aided by a medical team before they were taken to hospital by ambulance. The 35-year-old sustained grievous injuries, while the 24-year-old is in critical condition.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.