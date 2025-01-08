Man handed suspended sentence after admitting to stealing e-scooter

A 28-year-old man was handed a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, after admitting to stealing an E-Scooter worth roughly €200.

Kinaan Abdinasir Noor, from Zebbug, registered a guilty plea and apologised to the Court.

Inspector Ian Azzopardi recalled that on 27 December of last year, an individual had filed a report at the Sliema Police Station, claiming that his scooter was missing. Investigations subsequently led to the defendant, who was found with the scooter in Marsa a few days later.

Abdinasir Noor had denied stealing the scooter, claiming that he had actually bought it from another individual.

The Court also ordered the confiscation of the amount deposited in separate proceedings for bail. The scooter is to be returned to the victim.

Inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted.

Lawyer Alfred Abela represented Abdinasir Noor.