Motorcyclist hospitalised after Mosta collision

A 45-year-old male motorcyclist from St Paul’s Bay was hospitalised on Thursday after a road collision with a Hyundai XL in Constitution Road, Mosta.

The accident happened at 8am and the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The man driving the car, a 46-year-old from Marsa, was uninjured. The car sustained damage to its the rear mudguard on the passenger side.

Police said the road had to be closed for some time in the morning but has now been re-opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, in a second accident in Rabat, a car rammed into a light pole, causing the metal structure to collapse onto the road.

No details are available so far but Triq Għeriexem, the ring road around Rabat overlooking the valley, where the accident occurred is currently closed to traffic.