Five remanded in custody over brutal assault in Paceville

Five individuals have been remanded in custody after the brutal assault of a 21-year-old woman in Paceville.

The accused include three women aged 17, 18, and 19, and two men aged 23 and 26.

The assault, captured in a video circulating online, shows the victim being dragged by her hair, punched, and kicked while on the ground. The young woman sustained grievous injuries, and her jewelry was stolen during the attack.

Police were alerted to the incident by a report of an unconscious woman on the street at around 3:30am on 29 December 2024. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and later filed a police report against her attackers after being discharged.

All five accused pleaded not guilty, and none were granted bail during their arraignment on Friday.

The case is being prosecuted by Inspector Roderick Attard and Attorney General lawyer Ylenia-Marie Abela.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Adreana Zammit representing four of the accused, while lawyer David Bonello is acting for the minor. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb is appearing as parte civile for the victim.