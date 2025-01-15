Man handed suspended sentence after pleading guilty to theft, fraud and possession of pepper spray

Achille Acquafondata, 40, was handed a two-year prison term, suspended for four years after pleading guilty to various charges brought against him, including the theft of credit cards and the possession of pepper spray.

The prosecution informed the Court that a person had reported that her wallet was missing and that when she attempted to block her cards, she noticed that a number of unauthorised transactions had taken place, with the majority of these being international in character. Footage revealed that Acquafondata, who is unemployed, was behind the theft.

Amongst the evidence submitted was a POS machine which belonged to the defendant.

The Italian pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a suspended sentence.

The Prosecution was led by Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb with the assistance of lawyer Miryea Mifsud from the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud represented the defendant.