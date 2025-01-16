Three men remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting and robbing taxi driver

Three men were remanded in custody after being charged with allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and stealing his phone after arriving at their destination in Birzebbuga.

Abdiqadir Abdullahi Abdirashid, 39, Daud Shiek Ahmed, 30 and Muse Mohammed Shiraq 30, from Somalia and resident in Hal Far, appeared to face various charges before the Court presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt on Thursday morning. All three are unemployed.

Shiraq and Ahmed also faced separate charges pertaining to two other thefts in Paola, with Ahmed also accused of being a recidivist.

The Prosecution informed the Court that the alleged victim, a taxi driver, had reported that he had been robbed and struck with a pointed instrument upon arriving in Birzebbuga. He sustained grievous injuries to his face.

Whilst Abdirashid pleaded not guilty to the charges, Ahmed and Shiraq initially pled guilty. At this juncture, the defendants were informed of the potential ramifications of such a plea, with the sitting then suspended so that they could reconsider their admission.

Upon resumption of the sitting, Ahmed and Shiraq informed the Court that they were now pleading not guilty to the charges.

No request for bail was made at this stage, with a protection order in favour of the alleged victims also being issued.

Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Lydon Zammit prosecuted with the assistance of lawyers Martina Calleja and Martina Muscat from the office of the Attorney General.

Legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera represented the accused.