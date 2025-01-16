Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Naxxar collision
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday morning.
Police said that the accident happened at around 10:15am in Triq il-Fortizza tal-Mosta, Naxxar.
Preliminary investigations show that a Vauxhall driven by a 45-year-old woman from Naxxar collided with a Daelim motorcycle driven by the victim.
The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.