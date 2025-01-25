Man, 31, grievously injured after farming machinery accident
Police said that the accident happened at around 7:00am in a field near Buskett
A 31-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after an accident involving farming equipment on Saturday morning.
Police said that the accident happened at around 7:00am in a field near Buskett.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the man, who lives in Siġġiewi, was injured when he was working with machinery.
He was aided by a medical team before being driven to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing