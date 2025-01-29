Magisterial inquiry reform clears First Reading

Government’s magisterial inquiry reform passed First Reading on Wednesday.

The proposed reform’s details have not yet been made public, but government is arguing it will prevent abuse through the system.

All government MPs vote in favour, and all Opposition MPs voted against.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the reform will introduce the intervention of a judge, however, the PM did not elaborate on what this will mean.

He also said the reform will see new rights for victims being introduced.

Abela stressed the reform would not reduce access to justice but rather prevent its misuse, particularly in cases involving businesses and individuals subjected to inquiries without sufficient evidence.

Despite criticism by the Opposition, NGOs and other political parties, Abela has soldiered on, saying the reform is partly coming from a recommendation made by the Venice Commission in 2018.

He has said the government will not be obstructing justice, saying the Labour administration has been behind a number of reforms in the sector.