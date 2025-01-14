Government tables controversial Bill to amend magisterial inquiries

Government has tabled its controversial amendment that would change the way magisterial inquiries are initiated.

No details of the amendments have yet been made public, but it is understood that government wishes to change the accessibility for ordinary citizens to request a magisterial inquiry.

Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela once again took issue with the manner in which such magisterial inquiries are requested when he was asked about the conclusion of the 17 Black inquiry, which was initiated by then-PN leader Simon Busuttil, as a private citizen.

Abela had specifically spoken about “abuse” of the right to request magisterial inquiries by Jason Azzopardi, who requested at least three magisterial inquiries between December and January.

READ ALSO: Azzopardi wants magisterial inquiry into Lands CEO over public land transfers

READ ALSO: Jason Azzopardi files urgent request for magisterial inquiry into alleged Gozo ministry racket

READ ALSO: Jason Azzopardi alleges corruption, misconduct by Silvio Schembri in magisterial inquiry request

'Robert Abela is terrified of truth and justice' - PN

In response, Nationalist MPs unanimously voted against the first reading of the amendment in parliament.

In a statement, the PN said that the rushed proposed amendments aim to curtail magisterial inquiries and provide immunity to corrupt politicians and their associates.

The opposition said that the amendments serve to protect wrongdoers rather than uphold justice for the Maltese and Gozitan people. The PN has called for a division on the bill in the coming weeks, pledging to vote against it at every stage of the parliamentary process.

“Robert Abela’s plan is to further undermine the rule of law in our country by hindering and interfering with the duties of our judges and magistrates. Now, he also wants to deprive Maltese and Gozitan citizens of the right to request the opening of magisterial inquiries.”

The PN concluded by stating that Abela is terrified of the truth and justice because he is leading a government mired in corruption and abuse of power.

The statement was signed by the PN's spokesperson for justice, Karol Aquilina.

Protecting citizens' rights but putting an end to abuses – Labour Party

Reacting to the Bill, the Labour Party said the reform the Government wants to carry out “in favour of greater transparency and the rule of law in inquiry processes will provide clear safeguards and decrease abuses.”

“Whoever is not happy by these changes in favour of justice, wants to hide something or wants to destroy people,” the PL said in a dig at critics of the proposed reform. “Just like anyone who repeatedly admits that he is a liar and finds refuge in the Opposition.”