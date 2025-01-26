State did everything to have Yorgen Fenech on trial as quickly as possible: Abela

The state did everything it could for Yorgen Fenech to be put on trial as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

"If you ask me whether the government could have done anything differently in this case, I would say it couldn't,” he said on Sunday morning.

The Labour leader’s comments come after Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was released on bail after five years in custody.

His release on bail has raised questions on the country’s justice system and its efficiency in prosecuting high-profile cases like the journalist’s murder.

Abela was interviewed on ONE TV by LovinMalta Journalist Yannick Pace, MaltaDaily Journalist Keane Cutajar and Claudio Coleiro from L-Orizzont and Talk.mt.

He highlighted the Attorney General's repeated objections to Fenech's release and noted the extraordinary conditions imposed, valued at over €50 million.

Abela highlighted “significant improvements” in the judicial system, including an increase in the number of lawyers in the Attorney General's office and magistrates.

"When the Nationalist Party (PN) was in power, 25 lawyers were working at the AG and that was a time when the AG was responsible for criminal and civil cases. Now the AG and State Advocate have 90 lawyers combined, 70 at the AG's office," Abela stated.

He also said that 90% of the people have full confidence in the Police Force, with notable progress in reducing case processing delays.

The PM said several issues have delayed the trial, several constitutional cases and preliminary hearings requested by Fenech's legal team, and the AG’S request to hear the Degiorgio brothers' testimony.

"The family (of Caruana Galizia) also made requests," Abela said.

The Labour leader said he was not blaming the family, stating he “understand their pain.”

Inquiry reform will include new rights for victims - Abela

The new reform in magisterial inquiries will see the introduction of a judge in the process, Abela said. The reform will introduce the intervention of a judge, however, the PM did not elaborate on what this will mean.

He also said the reform will see new rights for victims being introduced.

Abela stressed the reform would not reduce access to justice but rather prevent its misuse, particularly in cases involving businesses and individuals subjected to inquiries without sufficient evidence.

The PM also said people like Chris Fearne and Edward Scicluna have been targeted for no reason for “too long”.

He went on to say that members of the judiciary have also been complaining on the misuse of magisterial inquiries.

He stated that the reform sets criteria for the appointment of court experts.

Abela criticised the fact that these experts are being paid an "outrageous rate" of €240 per hour and are unwilling to testify in court. He questioned why this work is not being carried out by Maltese experts.

He remarked that with €11 million, the cost of the VGH inquiry, a school could have been built.

Regarding the declaration of assets, Abela said this should be extended to all members of parliament. He explained that the reform will remove the Prime Minister's role in scrutinising the ministers’ and secretaries’ declarations of assets, with this task being assigned to the Commissioner for Standards.

Abela also noted that there are lawyer MPs appearing for government tenders, who could potentially become ministers in the future, and this information is not being included in their declared assets.

Questioned on noise pollution that occurs from construction, the Prime Minister mentioned several reforms, including a new OHSA law and a 24-hour helpline for complaints.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the budget measure for 2025 that will offer free gym memberships to young people born between 2005 and 2007.

"We want to promote a healthy lifestyle both from the point of view of mental health and the culture of good nutrition," Abela explained.

Addressing the healthcare sector, Abela spoke about a €14 million investment to reduce waiting times at Mater Dei hospital, emphasising that "the patient should win" in ongoing discussions with the Medical Association of Malta (MAM).