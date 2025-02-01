Man stabbed in Marsaskala flat argument

A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man in Marsaskala on Saturday morning.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Gardiel at around 9am after an argument broke out between the woman and the victim.

The man was stabbed with a pointed object.

According to the police, the incident is being treated as a case of domestic violence.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His condition is not yet known.