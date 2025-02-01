Man stabbed in Marsaskala flat argument
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in a Marsaskala flat with police treating the incident as domestic violence
A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man in Marsaskala on Saturday morning.
The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Gardiel at around 9am after an argument broke out between the woman and the victim.
The man was stabbed with a pointed object.
According to the police, the incident is being treated as a case of domestic violence.
The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His condition is not yet known.