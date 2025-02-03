Clint Mansueto would get irritated if indicated driving test candidates were failed, court told

A court has heard how a driving examiner would irritate his superior if certain candidates marked for easy tests were failed.

The examiner was testifying in the compilation of evidence against former Transport Malta (TM) official Clint Mansueto, former Żebbuġ Labour councillor Philip Edrick Zammit and Raul Antonio Pace.

In 2022, they were charged with corruption over a driving licence racket and pleaded not guilty.

In court, the examiner, John Scicluna, said that Mansueto assigned driving exams to examiners, and that the exam certificates would be given to him by Mansueto or Pace.

He testified that he would be given instructions indicating that the test for certain students should not be difficult.

Spiteri told the court of instances where the indicated candidate would not pass, prompting Mansueto to be irritated.

The witness said that such behaviour loaded added pressure, and that he was uncomfortable with the situation.

The defendants were represented by Joe Giglio, Arthur Azzopardi and Herman Mula.

The prosecution was led by Abigail Caruana Vella from the Attorney General’s office and inspector Wayne Borg.