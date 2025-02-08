Three arrested after St Julian's brawl

Three men have been arrested following a violent brawl in Triq Dragunara, St Julian’s, early Saturday morning, during which police resorted to the use of a taser gun.

The incident occurred at around 4:30a.m. when police were alerted to a disturbance in the area. Upon arrival, they found a group of individuals holding glass bottles.

While attempting to calm the situation, a 24-year-old man allegedly approached the officers aggressively with a broken bottle, prompting the use of a taser. At the same time, a 28-year-old man attacked another officer.

A medical team provided assistance on-site, and those involved were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. The 28-year-old man was later certified with serious injuries sustained during the altercation, while the other two men were uninjured. Three police officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the three men are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.