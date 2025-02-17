Two arrested in Pietà over suspected heroin trafficking

Two men were arrested by the police for allegedly trafficking heroin in Pietà on Monday morning.

The police said a surveillance operation was being carried out for a number of days in Triq il-Qrajten.

At around 6am on Monday, the police noticed two men who were passing items to each other outside an establishment.

A search on one of the men, a 43-year-old from Mosta, revealed he was in possession of amounts of a substance suspected of being heroin ready to be trafficked. A 51-year-old from Gzira is still in police custody for further investigation.

Police investigations are ongoing.