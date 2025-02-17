Two arrested in Pietà over suspected heroin trafficking
Police surveillance leads to arrest of two men suspected of trafficking heroin
Two men were arrested by the police for allegedly trafficking heroin in Pietà on Monday morning.
The police said a surveillance operation was being carried out for a number of days in Triq il-Qrajten.
At around 6am on Monday, the police noticed two men who were passing items to each other outside an establishment.
A search on one of the men, a 43-year-old from Mosta, revealed he was in possession of amounts of a substance suspected of being heroin ready to be trafficked. A 51-year-old from Gzira is still in police custody for further investigation.
Police investigations are ongoing.