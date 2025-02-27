Fifth man linked to army drug heist is charged

A fifth man linked to the drug heist from the army’s Ħal Safi barracks is arraigned on drug possession and trafficking charges.

Liam Stewart, 23, from Pieta is understood to have received part of the 200kg cannabis resin that was stolen on Sunday from a sealed container held at the army base.

He is also being charged with possession and trafficking of cannabis plants and cocaine.

The arraignment is taking place in front of Magistrate Elaine Rizzo.

On Wednesday, four men were charged with participating in the heist, with the court hearing that 12 people had been arrested. The four pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

READ ALSO: IĠM condemns threats, insults towards journalists

More to follow.