Opposition says government is abusing power with planning law changes

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said the Nationalist Party will not accept the government’s “arrogant and anti-democratic” behaviour, after it presented draft planning laws in the peak of summer with no consultation.

“The country needs a planning system that protects citizens, not one that gives absolute power to government,” Grech said during an interview on NET Television on Sunday.

The PN leader criticised the way the proposed changes were introduced, claiming the government was attempting to push them through quietly while the public is distracted.

He said the new laws would remove the last remaining legal safeguards for citizens, while giving the Planning Authority and the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal unchecked power.

Grech questioned the urgency of the changes and said the country deserves answers about who stands to benefit. While making it clear the Opposition has no issue with legal development that respects the environment, he said these reforms go far beyond that.

He accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of being compromised by past dealings with individuals who want to “seize everything in our country”.

Grech also echoed concerns made by Labour Party President Alex Sciberras, who has questioned the direction of the reform.

The PN leader said the Opposition will use every tool at its disposal to push back against the government’s plans and will demand a proper, inclusive consultation process. The aim, he said, is to build a fair planning system that amplifies citizens’ voices instead of weakening them, especially by removing the courts’ ability to revoke permits.

Grech also referred to the government’s earlier attempt to block citizens from requesting magisterial inquiries, calling it part of a pattern of behaviour. He drew comparisons to the controversial passport sale scheme, which the PN has always opposed.

He noted that Abela only acted to stop the scheme after pressure from the European Union, and that the Opposition worked constructively on new legislation once the scheme was brought to an end.

Acting president appointment

The PN leader also criticised the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint Helena Dalli as acting president without consulting the Opposition. He said such a role should never have been given to someone who formed part of a Cabinet found to have enabled a culture of impunity which ultimately led to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“This should have been a moment to unite the country,” Grech said, “but Robert Abela turned it into a partisan and divisive decision.”