IĠM condemns threats, insults towards journalists by relatives of army drugs heist accused

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has condemned the threats and insults made towards journalists and camerapersons outside the law courts in Valletta on Wednesday night.

The IĠM said in one incident journalists and a cameraperson were filmed and threatened by relatives of four men charged with Sunday’s drug heist from the army barracks.

In another incident, the same relatives followed a journalist and hurled insults at them as they were leaving the court building.

The incidents occurred at around 8pm when four men were charged in connection with the drug heist from the Armed Forces of Malta Ħal Safi barracks. One of the incidents was caught on camera. Clearly identifiable people can be seen and heard threatening to harm the journalists and their families.

“The IĠM condemns the incidents and shows solidarity with the journalists affected. This reminds us all of the real dangers faced by journalists in their line of duty,” the journalists’ union said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The IĠM also thanked the police force for its prompt response to the threats, and for taking measures to ensure that the journalists on site were protected during and after the hearing.

“The IĠM also urges the police to take criminal action against the aggressors,” the union said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Labour Party Alex Sciberras expressed solidarity with all journalists who were threatened while on duty.

"Never, never, and never. It is never acceptable or justifiable that journalists are threatened on the job. Whoever they are. Irrespective of whether you agree or not with their reportage," Sciberras wrote in a Facebook post.