Gozo man seriously injured after crashing into wall

A 75-year-old man from Għajnsielem was seriously injured on Monday morning after losing control of a car he was driving, and crashed into a wall.

The police said the accident happened at around 7am in Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was driving a Daihatsu Terios when he lost control of the vehicle.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.