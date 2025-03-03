Conditional discharge after woman admits to punching wife

A woman was handed conditional discharge after pleading guilty to causing her wife slight injury.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar informed the Court that the victim had filed a police report against her wife of four years last month, stating that she had been punched in the face. The defendant did not deny dealing the blow, maintaining however that she did so in order to protect herself from the parte civile who had confronted her with a screwdriver.

A risk assessment was carried out, with a result of severe danger being returned.

The woman pled guilty to the charges, with said admission being confirmed once more after the Court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, temporarily suspended the sitting so as to afford the defendant time to reconsider her plea.

The defendant was handed a conditional discharge.

The Prosecution was led by Inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the defendant.

Lawyer Josephine Farrugia Mifsud appeared parte civile.