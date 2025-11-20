Triplet sisters graduate together at the University of Malta

The University of Malta has seen three sisters who are triplets, Kristina, Francesca and Martina, graduate in different fields.

“We all let each other do our own thing,” the sisters said at their graduation.

Kristina graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Speech and Language Pathology, a field that they say reflects her quiet determination, whilst Francesca completed her B Psychology (Hons), which to them was driven by a genuine desire to understand the human mind. Martina, described by her sisters as the chaotic creative of the trio, finished her Diploma in Design Foundation Studies and has already started studying Architecture.

Their father, Dr Gottfried Catania from the University’s Department of Psychology, mentioned that he would drive them to university each day, and it became something they all looked forward to.

“On days when schedules lined up, the sisters and their parents would share a quick coffee between lectures, which kept them connected through their busy lives.”

They said that their parents have always prioritised education, teaching them that learning never stops. They highlighted how their parents encouraged them to seize every opportunity, stay curious, and manage the chaos of life with determination and grace.