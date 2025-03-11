[LIVE] AFM drug heist: Thieves were at the scene for two hours unnoticed

The compilation of evidence against the six individuals charged in connection with the 200kg cannabis resin theft from the AFM barracks is set to begin on Tuesday before Magistrate Elaine Rizzo.

Sean Attard, from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace from Marsa, Yousef Essesi from St Paul’s Bay, and Cleaven Pace, from Marsa who were arraigned on 26 February have pled not guilty to charges brought against them. Carlos and Cleaven Pace are brothers.

Charges they face include theft, drug trafficking, possession of stolen substances, and recidivism. Carlos Pace is also facing charges of breaching bail conditions.

Liam Stewart, 23, from Pieta was the fifth man also arrested in connection with the drug heist. He was accused of possession and trafficking of cannabis resin, cannabis and suspected cocaine. He was also charged with driving without a licence and causing voluntary damage to a van.

A sixth individual, Christa Gauci was also later arraigned in court and also pled not guilty to the charges linking her to the drug theft at the barracks. Gauci is the girlfriend of Cleaven Pace.

The six remained in police custody after being denied bail by the court for various reasons.