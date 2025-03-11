Police charge ambulance driver over pedestrian's death

An ambulance driver was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian outside of Mater Dei Hospital.

Police charged Eros Galea, 36, from Żejtun over the death of nursing aide, Joseph Grech. The accident occurred back in May of 2024 at around 5:00pm when an ambulance hit and killed Grech. He was certified dead on site. The ambulance also hit a 54-year-old Romanian woman, Maria Miron who also suffered grievous injuries. The woman was in critical condition and underwent operations.

The accused pled not guilty to the charges.

The victim and his family were represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Maria Navarro. David Bonello u Joseph Borda appeared for the woman, the another victim.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Darryl Farr together with Attorney General Lawyer Darlene Grima. The accused was defended by Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili.