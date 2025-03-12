Man arrested after police tip off charged with drug trafficking

A 46-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking, importing and possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Noel Farrugia, an Msida resident, was also charged with money laundering. The court was presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The court heard that on 10 March, Inspector Jonathan Pace was informed of a suspected drug deal about to be made involving around 250g of cocaine in Żejtun.

The police followed the accused’s vehicle and he was stopped and arrested in Santa Venera, in front of the Lidl establishment.

The accused was also allegedly involved in the importation of 2kg of drugs from Sicily to Malta, the court heard. However, Inspector Pace said that investigations on the matter are still ongoing.

Upon searching Farrugia’s vehicle, around 100g of sealed cocaine was found. Three small sachets were also found on him, containing cocaine and a brown substance suspected to be heroin.

While under arrest, the accused was feeling sick and was taken to Mater Dei hospital but was later released as he was deemed fit to appear in court. The accused exercised his right to silence and did not answer any of the questions asked.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail on the basis that the accused committed no recidivism, there was no breach of bail conditions and that Farrugia has a fixed residence and many properties around the country.

He also said that there is no fear of tampering with evidence because the witnesses involved in the case have already testified in the inquiry.

A decree on bail will be delivered in chambers. A freezing order requested by the prosecution was granted by the court.

Attorney General lawyer Julian Scicluna and Inspector Jonathan Pace prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri represented the accused.