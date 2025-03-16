Motorcycle driver in critical condition after Coast Road accident

A 40-year-old motorcycle driver is in critical condition after he lost control of his motorcycle on Sunday morning.

Police said the victim lives in Żabbar and was injured at around 8:00am on the Coast Road.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he lost control of his Honda CBR and fell off.

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance. He was then certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.