Pedestrian grievously injured after Żebbuġ collision

A 64-year-old pedestrian suffered grievous injuries after she was hit by a car in Ħaż-Żebbuġ on Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened at around 8:00am in Vjal il-Ħelsien.

Preliminiray investigations show that the victim and a 68-year-old man were both hit by a Peugeot 306 driven by a 59-year-old. All three persons involved are Żebbuġ residents.

An medical team aided both victims and an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the man only suffered light injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.