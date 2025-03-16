Two men denied bail after alleged attempted burglary

Police have charged two men who were arrested near the scene of an attempted burglary in Naxxar.

Jonathan Degiorgio and Ibrahim Hafes Ibrahim El-Degwy were both denied bail on Sunday after the alleged attempted burglary.

The prosecution told the court that police were alerted to a break-in at a residence in Naxxar. When police officers arrived, the pair were allegedly seen fleeing the scene.

While no items were reported missing from the property, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed the two accused wearing the same clothes as those seen on the individuals who had fled the scene.

The defence requested bail, to which the prosecution objected, arguing that key civilian witnesses had yet to testify. The court was also informed that Degiorgio had multiple breaches of bail on his record, while El-Degwy had a history of criminal convictions.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima denied bail.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared on behalf of Jonathan Degiorgio, while Ingrid Zammit Young represented El-Degwy. The prosecution was led by inspector Joseph Mallia.