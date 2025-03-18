Thief handed suspended sentence for 2017 kiosk robbery

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, after being found guilty of stealing thousands of euros in cash and cigarettes from a kiosk in the San Ġwann.

The accused, 35-year-old Annise Bejaoui from Rabat, was also convicted of causing voluntary damage to property.

A court heard that on 23 April 2017 at around midnight, the owner of Harmony Kiosk told police in the Birkirkara police station that someone had broken into his kiosk and stolen several items.

The owner told officers that a black pouch containing €3,000 in cash was stolen, along with €1,869.16 worth of tobacco and cigarettes.

The kiosk’s cash register was also damaged and stolen, causing damages amounting to €400, while damages to the kiosk itself were also found.

Bejaoui was identified through both CCTV footage and fingerprint analysis, a process made easier due to his prior familiarity with the police. In one of the photos, Bejaoui’s face was clearly visible as he looked directly at the camera.

He was seen entering the kiosk and was seen later leaving with others while carrying items.

The footage enabled police to identify Annise Bejaoui but not the second person also involved in the theft.

The court heard of Bejaoui’s recidivist nature, with at least 25 previous convictions most of which were theft-related. The court also took note of a report compiled back in July by the Rehabilitation Board for Drug Offenders.

In the report, the board expressed great satisfaction with Bejaoui’s rehabilitation process and the court also acknowledged this progress in its decision.

Kirsty Catania, a professional working at Corradino, explained that the accused was also participating in a programme in prison aimed at preparing detainees for reintegration into society, keeping them away from addiction and crime.

Finally, the court awarded the accused a two-year sentence suspended for four years.

Bejaoui was also ordered to pay €6,900 in compensation to the victim for the stolen items and an additional €1,483.18 to the court registrar for the expenses incurred.