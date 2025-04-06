Motorcyclist seriously injured in Attard collision

A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Attard on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq iż-Żagħfran at around 8:30am

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a Toyota Passo car driven by a 19-year-old girl who resides in Birkirkara, and a Kawazaki motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old man who resides in Birkirkara

A medical team was called onsite, and transferred the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.