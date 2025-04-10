Man pleads not guilty to raping underage relative

A man, aged 34 years old, has denied charges that he raped his underage relative.

The man, who cannot be named due to a court order, was also charged with corrupting a minor, engaging in sexual activity with a minor, and causing the minor to fear violence.

The court heard he works as a driver and a plasterer.

Defence lawyers’ request for bail was turned down by the court.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana presided over the case.

AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden and police inspector Mario Xiberras are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jonathan Mintoff and Larry Formosa are representing the accused.