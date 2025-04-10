Mother, 38, killed after her own car rolled back on her

A woman has died after she was struck and trapped under her own car.

The accident happened in Triq l-Arċisqof Romero in Birkirkara at around 5:30pm.

Police said that the car suddenly reversed back onto her for some reason, as the 38-year-old victim's six-year-old daughter was in the car. The girl sustained no injuries.

It is understood that the road that the accident happened on a downward slope.

A medical team arrived onsite, however the victim was certified dead.

A police spokesperson addressed the media on the site of the accident and confirmed that the car rolled backward soon after the victim got out. She is understood to have lived close to the site.