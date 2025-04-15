Motorcyclist seriously injured in three-vehicle collision in Marsa

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Marsa on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 8:50am in Triq Aldo Moro, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a Yamaha motorcycle, an Isuzu Elf van, and a Hyundai Kona were involved in the crash.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Bormla, while the van and car were driven by a 52-year-old man from Fgura and a 53-year-old man from Żabbar, respectively.

A medical team was cakked to the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.