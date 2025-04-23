menu

Police investigate fire at Tarxien station front door

Police are reviewing CCTV footage after a fire broke out at the entrance of the Tarxien police station shortly after midnight

23 April 2025, 9:48am
by Nicole Meilak
The front door of the Tarxien police station (Photo: Google Maps)
Police are investigating a fire that broke out at the front entrance of the Tarxien police station in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson told MaltaToday.

The incident occurred just after midnight at the station located on Triq Betta. Residents in the area reported hearing the crackling of flames and immediately alerted the authorities.

Emergency responders from the Civil Protection Department were dispatched to the scene and brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Police said they are currently reviewing security camera footage to determine the cause of the blaze.

