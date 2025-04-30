Maksar gang trial: Doctor gives gruesome description of Daphne’s dismembered body

More details on the scene found by investigators at the site where journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed continued to be read to jurors on Wednesday.

Court expert Therese Camilleri, who was assigned with compiling a medical report as part of the case, explained how the slain journalist’s body was recovered in multiple fragments.

She explained the skull exhibited multiple fractures, and only a portion of the head was found. The left upper limb remained intact, while the right upper limb was partially missing, with the hand found detached from the body.

The trial by jury against the four men who stand accused of the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

The accused are Tal-Maksar brothers, Robert and Adrian Aguis, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother, are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Court experts told jurors the victim’s right leg and foot were also detached. The pelvis was split open, and the abdominal wall was completely absent. Both clavicles were fractured, and foreign objects, including a piece of glass and a brown metal fragment—were found embedded in the neck area, the court expert told court.

Scenes of the crime scene were shown to jurors by court expert Mario Scerri, prompting some of them, and family members present, to cover their eyes and weep.

Other court experts also testified, detailing the scene of the murder and other subsequent investigations.

Joseph Muscat namedropped in court

The previous testimony of Nicole Brignone during the magisterial inquiry of the case continued to be read aloud by lawyer Rene Darmanin and Madam Justice Edwina Grima on Wednesday.

Brignione had claimed that Kevin Ellul, known Double 0, had given cocaine to her and constantly spoke about bombing the Tal-Maksar brothers in revenge, believing that the brothers had planted a bomb at his own home.

She described how she and Ellul would stake out at their residence. Ellul would always advise her to turn off the phone signal and cover herself with her hood.

Brignione had also testified the Degiorgio brothers would call Ellul from prison to reassure him that his name wouldn’t come up in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

She also alleged that Ellul had a garage full of explosives, and a house in Italy prepared and ready for him to flee, if he was ever to be implicated in the murder.

According to her, Ellul had also told her that former prime minister Joseph Muscat was involved in the murder and Ellul referred to Muscat as “an idiot” since he hired them.

She also mentioned Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri who had allegedly received money from Muscat. Ellul had also mentioned Melvin Theuma as “the middleman” of the case to Brignone.

Immediately after the testimony was reported in the media, Muscat published a Facebook post in which he denied all claims.

During her cross-examination, prosecutor Godwin Cini questioned her credibility due to her previous drug use. She admitted relying on what Ellul told her and that she had never actually heard any calls.

Double 0 testifies

Kevin Ellul’s subsequent testimony in court was next. He denied ever knowing George Degiorgio, claiming “this is a frame up”. He also mentioned that he was bomb victim himself.

Defence lawyer Rene Darmanin, cross-examined the witness. However, Ellul constantly exercised his right to silence and chose not to answer any of the questions made to him. The various questions asked were: “Can you explain why you gave Nicole drugs? Did you have explosives in your garage? Did you seek revenge on the Maksar brothers and wanted to put a bomb in their residence? Did you ever stalk them?? Did you have residence or clothes prepared just in case you needed to flee the country?”

“I won’t answer”, he constantly replied in a rude and sarcastic manner. In response to this, the defence lawyers smirked and laughed.

The trial is being presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.