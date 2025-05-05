Habitual thief gets five-year prison sentence and €5,000 fine

A 39-year-old man from Gżira was sentenced to five years in prison and fined €5,000 after being found guilty of committing three thefts in as many days.

Matthew Camilleri, who already had prior convictions for theft, was charged with stealing money from a convenience shop, and about half an hour later, robbing a confectionery in Birkirkara. Two days later, he stole from another convenience shop.

Camilleri was also found guilty of obstructing a constable and a police sergeant in the course of their duties, and of being a repeat offender.

In a previous case, the court had sternly warned Camilleri after it emerged he had been involved in theft for over 20 years. Despite having been given several chances by the court, he continued to break the law.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard that the three thefts were carried out in almost identical fashion. A woman would enter the shop and ask the employees for something to distract them away from the counter, during which time a man wearing a beanie and hoodie would steal from the cash register.

The beanie in question had a distinctive floral design and the words “Armani Exchange” on it. Police recognised it from another investigation in which Camilleri had been identified from CCTV footage at a bank, where he had worn the same beanie and was asked to remove it, revealing his face.

The prosecution presented substantial evidence, including the location data from the suspects' mobile phones and their phone communications, but the main piece of evidence was the testimony of Camilleri’s accomplice, identified as Sarah Zammit. She confirmed both her and Camilleri’s involvement in the thefts.

In addition to finding him guilty, the court considered his behavior toward police and the fact that he had already been given multiple opportunities to reform. It also noted that he showed no remorse for his crimes. In her sentence, Frendo Dimech used strong words to describe the offender.

“The accused poses a serious danger and risk to society, willing to deprive it of what it has earned through work and effort. Camilleri is a man driven by complete disregard for the needs and rights of others, taking what he cannot earn himself due to a life of laziness and crime.”

The court said he had no hesitation walking the streets and creating danger to the public, nor did he have any qualms about stealing the fruits of others’ hard work. His uncontrollable greed for others’ belongings to fund his vices and whims has led to his incarceration.

“He has no place in the community and certainly not even within his own family,” the court added, explaining that evidence showed his family, instead of correcting him or urging him to respect police authority, sided with him and mocked the police. Ultimately, his own family had given up on him.

The court sentenced him to effective prison time and ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in further imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia.