Constitutional amendment will see introduction of Commissioner for Standards of the Judiciary

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard on Monday announced a package of constitutional amendments aimed at strengthening standards and improve efficiency within the justice sector.

Attard explained the proposed amendments are the result of several months of discussions, during which various reports and public addresses, particularly those of the Chief Justice at the opening of the forensic year, were reviewed.

The minister outlined key constitutional reforms, including the removal of the ban on judges becoming President of the Republic and the creation of three sections within the Constitutional Court to hear constitutional appeals.

The amendments also propose greater judicial involvement in the appointment of the Chief Justice and the introduction of a formal register of shortlisted candidates by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

The retirement age for members of the judiciary would be extended to 70, subject to review by the Commission for the Administration of Justice. A review of the ethical standards and procedures of the Committee of Advocates and Legal Procurators is also planned.

Additionally, a Commissioner for Standards of the Judiciary would be appointed, accompanied by stronger disciplinary measures and a broader ethical code for judges. The Auditor General’s constitutional role would be clarified in cases of disagreement, and further changes would modernise legal drafting and improve legislative cross-referencing.

The minister emphasised these reforms should not be interpreted as a sign of distrust toward the judiciary.

“On the contrary, I have always expressed my full confidence in the judiciary. The vast majority of members of the judiciary uphold their constitutional oath with integrity. However, as in all institutions, isolated actions can undermine public trust. It is therefore essential not only to enshrine ethical standards in the Constitution but to establish robust mechanisms for their enforcement,” Attard stated.

The press conference was also addressed by the government Whip, Naomi Cachia, who provided an overview of recent constitutional amendments enacted by the government.

Cachia outlined the parliamentary timeline for the current Bill, stating that following its first reading last week and its publication today, the government intends to proceed with the second reading during the upcoming week and subsequently the final vote.