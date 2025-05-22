Maksar gang trial: Jamie Vella disposed Carmel Chircop murder weapon in sea off Marsa

Jamie Vella threw the weapon used in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop into the sea off Tiger Bar in Marsa, jurors heard on Thursday.

The weapon’s disposal was detailed to jurors during a police interrogation video shown in court, where Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud questioned Vella about the route taken after Chircop’s killing. Vella refused to answer questioning by the police when under interrogation.

The trial, now in its 25th day, is being held before Madam Justice Edwina Grima and involves brothers Adrian and Robert Agius known as Tal-Maksar, along with Vella and George Degiorgio. They face various charges in connection with the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and Chircop two years earlier. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Vella, questioned while wearing a face mask due to a positive COVID-19 test at the time, answered some basic questions but later declined to respond to allegations, including whether he supplied weapons or participated in the Chircop murder. He denied knowing Vince Muscat Il-Koħħu well but acknowledged knowing the other accused.

Adrian Agius also refused to answer police questions during his interrogation, except to confirm he lived in Mellieħa with his partner. Investigators asked whether he had left Malta on the day of Chircop’s murder to avoid suspicion, whether he financed Degiorgio’s boat, or whether he commissioned the killing over a €600,000 debt owed to Chircop.

Police said Muscat had told them Adrian Agius provided Chircop’s address and pressured Degiorgio to carry out the killing. Agius responded only once, saying police should stick to the statement he had already provided.

The court also heard about surveillance footage, Google Maps directions, and CCTV placements used in the investigation into Chircop’s murder. During cross-examination, Arnaud confirmed Muscat had first spoken about the Caruana Galizia case in 2018 and later about Chircop’s killing. He stressed that Muscat’s cooperation was crucial in leading to several arrests.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office. Defence lawyers include Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and René Darmanin for Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are representing the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea appears for the Chircop family.

The trial continues on Friday at 9am.