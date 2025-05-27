LIVE | Maksar gang trial: jury proceedings continue
Follow live as MaltaToday will report the ongoing proceedings against the four accused
The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday morning in front of Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them.
The past few sitting’s have seen the defence lawyers attempt to cast more doubt on Vince Muscat’s crucial testimony and discredit his credibility to the jurors.
We will bring live updates from the courtroom.
Lawyer: Muscat was paid €20,000 to sit in backseat and do nothing
Vince Muscat sat in the backseat and was paid €20,000 "for doing nothing"—a detail that immediately raises questions, Cuschieri argued. “You realise straight away that some things don’t add up,” he continued.
To lend credibility to his account, Muscat embellished aspects of the story, the lawyer suggested. For instance, he pointed out that the boat *Maya* was registered under Alfred Degiorgio, not George Degiorgio, as Muscat had claimed.
“Who do you think you’re fooling, Vince Muscat?” Cuschieri repeated rhetorically, as he methodically exposed more contradictions in Muscat’s statements.
Defence undermines Muscat's credibility with sarcasm and route discrepancies
Cuschieri continued to scrutinise the credibility of Vince Muscat by revisiting the route allegedly taken after the shooting and highlighting further inconsistencies in Muscat’s version of events. He pointed out overlooked details and again questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.
He noted that Arnaud seems to hold Muscat in such high regard that he refers to him mockingly as “San Vince.” Continuing with a sarcastic tone, Cuschieri dissected Muscat’s courtroom testimony, painting it as implausible.
“He spent decades living with the accused under the Marsa potato shed—are we really to believe he’s now afraid of them?” he asked. “He’ll be terrified once he comes out of prison?” Cuschieri added, clearly mocking the idea with disbelief.
Cuschieri questions reliability of Vince Muscat's testimony
Vince Muscat first began cooperating with the police in 2018, but his request for a presidential pardon was initially denied due to a lack of substantial evidence, with much of it based on hearsay. He resumed speaking with the police in 2020. During court testimony, lead investigator Keith Arnaud expressed full confidence in Muscat, listing key details provided by him that helped identify the alleged murderers. Defence lawyer Leslie Cuschieri read through this list and acknowledged the facts as accurate.
However, he raised concerns about Muscat’s credibility. “Is there anyone in the world who has never lied or distorted the truth, even slightly?” Cuschieri asked. He argued that Muscat had altered parts of his narrative to suit his own interests. According to the defence, Muscat carefully prepared his testimony in coordination with Arnaud and held extensive consultations with his lawyer before giving evidence.
“We all know Muscat was involved in killing Carmel Chircop. Maybe Muscat went alone but decided to take the others down instead. We will never know.”Nicole Meilak
Defence questions narrow focus and oversights in police investigation
Leslie Cuschieri, the lawyer representing George Degiorgio, is continuing with his defence in favour of his client. George Degiorgio has already pleaded guilty to his role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. In this case, he is being charged with murdering Carmel Chircop.
Although several police officials were present at the scene, most of the investigative work fell on Keith Arnaud, according to the defence. Lawyer Leslie Cuschieri argued that the investigation was riddled with shortcuts. For instance, police focused almost exclusively on the door and ramp at Triq John Borg and a limited number of vehicles. This narrow scope meant that crucial possibilities were overlooked, such as the chance that the killer arrived at the Birkirkara garage on foot, or that other vehicles may have entered the complex earlier in the day.
Cuschieri claimed these investigative shortcuts were made to prematurely narrow down suspects. Both Arnaud and court-appointed expert Martina Bajada, who downloaded the CCTV footage, testified with what Cuschieri described as a predetermined belief that the perpetrators were inside the Toyota Ractis car seen leaving the scene.
“But what about the man walking his dog in the footage around the time of the shooting? He was never questioned,” Cuschieri said. “And another man wearing white was seen just before Chircop’s body was discovered. He too was ignored.”
Despite Arnaud basing his suspicions on the Ractis car footage, Vince Muscat, a key witness, had told the court: “It’s definitely not it.” Cuschieri pressed further: “Why was this detail ignored?”Nicole Meilak
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog. MaltaToday court reporter Maya Galea is in the courtroom following the proceedings today.Nicole Meilak