APS Bank authorised to provide General Insurance services

APS Bank has announced that on 6 November 2025, the Malta Financial Services Authority authorised the Bank to offer general insurance services. The Bank will be enrolled as a Tied Insurance Intermediary, providing property and travel insurance through Atlas Insurance PCC Limited, and health insurance through Atlas Healthcare Insurance Agency Limited. Further details regarding the launch date of these services and how customers can benefit will be communicated in due course.

Marcel Cassar, APS Bank CEO said: “We are proud to announce this strategic move into General Insurance, allowing us to provide customers with protection across home, contents, travel, and health, reflecting our commitment to comprehensive everyday banking solutions. This enrolment also marks a further development of our relationship with Atlas Insurance, one of Malta’s leading insurance providers with over 100 years of experience across multiple lines and segments, and with which we share the values of excellence and integrity that define our respective brands.”

Matthew von Brockdorff, Managing Director & CEO of Atlas Insurance said the company remains committed to making insurance more accessible, relevant, and centered around people’s real needs.

“We are proud to embark on this next step in our partnership with APS Bank, a trusted and respected name in Malta’s financial services sector, to provide solutions backed by our combined experience and expertise,” he said. “Together, we look forward to building on our shared vision of putting customers first, and to supporting the communities we serve.”