Two pickpockets jailed nine months each following admission

Two men pleaded guilty to committing pickpocketing on several instances on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Inspector Sarah Magri explained that the investigation behind the cases kicked off in 2023.

CCTV footage revealed a man pickpocketing and subsequent investigations identified 53-year-old Daniel Matvei as the man in the footage. Matvei was not in Malta at the time, however the police were alerted of his return and an arrest warrant was issued.

An analysis of CCTV footage revealed further instances of pickpocketing, involving other suspects, one being 39-year-old Lucian-Ionut Serban. The two Romanian nationals were subsequently arrested.

The pair pickpocketed two individuals in Rabat and another three in Marsaxlokk.

Maftei was also accused of stealing from an individual near a bus stop in Rabat in 2023. Both men were charged with recidivism as they had already been found guilty of previous pickpocketing instances.

After their admission, Magistrate Rizzo, warned them of the possible punishment which the law incurs such as effective imprisonment. She gave them some additional time to consult with their lawyers and rethink their plea but the pair confirmed their admission before the court.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers made their submissions on the punishment to be awarded, requesting a sentence of nine months effective imprisonment. The prosecution also requested the return of the stolen items to the victims.

Thus, the court upheld the plea, found Maftei and Servan guilty and jailed them for nine months each. However the court dismissed the request due to insufficient evidence.

Police inspectors Sarah Magri and Andrew Agius prosecuted.

Defence Lawyer Lennox Vella assisted Maftei and legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted Serban.