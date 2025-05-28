Man arraigned over aggravated theft

Abdigani Omar Abdillah, 35, from Somalia, was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with aggravated theft of a wallet, cash and a mobile.

He was also accused of causing slight injures as certified by a medical doctor to the victim.

Inspector Roderick Attard explained to the court how the arrest came about.

On 27 May, a foreigner entered the St Julian’s police station and reported he was robbed and attacked.

The police on duty recorded his statements and called an ambulance. After recovering, the victim later returned to the police station and informed them of his aggressor’s whereabouts. He was subsequently arrested.

Prior to the incident, which occurred at around 5am, the victim was offered drugs by Abdillah who was accompanied by some others.

He plead not guilty and bail was not requested at this stage.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia presided.

AG lawyer Brendan Hewer and Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young represented the accused.