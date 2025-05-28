Police force gets new assistant commissioner for IT and Data Management Section

The Malta Police Force has a new assistant commissioner who will be in charge of the force’s Information Technology and Data Management Section.

Superintendent Johann Joseph Fenech was promoted to assistant commissioner, as the police explained how he joined the police force in 2004 as an inspector, initially serving in district roles before moving to the Drug Squad in 2008.

In 2018, he was promoted to superintendent and took charge of the Vice and Drug Squads. Over the past four years, he has led the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Unit within the Police Force.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri stated that this appointment forms part of the ongoing strengthening of the Police Force, aimed at delivering better services.

He said that the appointment reinforces a crucial area of the Police Force’s operations, particularly in today's increasingly digital world.

Present at the appointment was Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, who described it as another step toward building a more modern and professional police service.

He highlighted that Fenech holds a bachelor's degree in statistics and information technology, making him well-suited to lead the ICT and Data Management Section.