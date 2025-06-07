Cassola: Economic struggles today echo 1919 Sette Giugno uprising

Momentum has warned the economic hardship which led to the Sette Giugno riots in 1919 is being echoed in Malta today, as more people struggle with the rising cost of living.

In a statement marking the anniversary, Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola said the historic protests were driven by a simple but powerful grievance: a day’s work was no longer enough to feed a family. He warned that, over a century later, a similar reality is emerging for many in Malta.

“One in four people today are finding it hard to cope with basic living costs,” Cassola said. “The prices of food, rent and other essentials keep rising, but wages are not keeping up. The fear of falling behind is now part of daily life for many.”

He described the 1919 uprising as a turning point in Malta’s political history, leading to limited self-government in 1921. But he also said it was a reminder of what happens when economic pressure builds without action.

“When people feel ignored and pushed to the edge, they will demand to be heard,” he said. “Sette Giugno shows us how closely linked economic justice is to social stability.”

Cassola questioned whether another crisis is needed to trigger serious action: “Do we have to go through another period of unrest before we address the real needs of the community?”

Momentum is calling for urgent national focus on tackling the cost of living and protecting people’s well-being. Cassola said Sette Giugno should not just be remembered as a historic event, but as a warning to act before frustration turns into unrest again.