Bail denied for man who allegedly stole thousands in cash from private residence

A man was charged with aggravated theft, voluntary damage to third-party property, breaching two sets of bail conditions, and recidivism after police identified him in CCTV footage from his clothes.

Brian Mallia, a resident of Bormla, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to the charges.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing €17,000 from a private residence.

Inspector Shaun Pawney told the court that the theft occurred on 21 May at around 2:45pm in a residence located in Paola.

CCTV footage showed the owner of the residence leaving his house at around 2pm. The accused followed shortly after and was caught entering the residence and subsequently leaving the property.

At the time of the crime, the accused was wearing the same clothes he had worn earlier that day when going to the police station to sign the bail book in connection with a separate case. The clothes gave him away and the man was arrested.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi did not request bail at this stage, and the accused was therefore remanded in custody.

The prosecution was led by lawyer Martina Calleja from the Office of the Attorney General, assisted by Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Kurt Farrugia. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi represented the accused. Lawyer Marcus Degiorgio appeared for the victim.