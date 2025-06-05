Two-year suspended sentence for man who set car on fire in Bormla

A 42-year-old man from Ħal Qormi has been handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, after being found guilty of deliberately setting fire to a vehicle in Bormla in 2021.

Abraham Grima was convicted of committing arson between the night of 16 and 17 May 2021, when he intentionally set a Toyota vehicle ablaze in Triq ix-Xatt, Bormla.

The car, registered to one woman but used by another, was parked on a public road at the time.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, also found Grima guilty of causing over €2,500 in damages and of committing the crime while under a probation order issued in a separate case.

Caught on camera

Important evidence in the case came from CCTV footage showing a man wearing a hoodie and three-quarter-length trousers pouring a liquid on the car and setting it alight.

Before the incident, cameras had recorded a red Peugeot 306 near the scene. The vehicle's licence plate, partially visible in the footage, helped investigators trace it back to Grima.

The car shown in the video matched Grima's Peugeot in several details, including its black bumpers, broken antenna, and distinctive rims. Technical experts confirmed the match, while mobile data placed the accused in the vicinity of the crime during the critical hours of 9:30pm and 1am.

Inconsistent testimony

Grima denied involvement, claiming he had been at home asleep during the time of the fire. However, footage revealed he had been outside during the night, undermining his alibi. He admitted knowing the woman who used the car but denied any dispute or motive.

A series of witnesses, including police officers, forensic experts, and fire investigators, testified in court. Daniel Vella, a fire expert, confirmed that the blaze had been started deliberately using petrol. Other evidence found at the scene included a melted container and a black sock.

The court noted that Grima’s statements to investigators were inconsistent and defensive. Probation officials also confirmed he had been under supervision at the time of the offence.

Sentence and compensation

While acknowledging the serious nature of the crime, as it took place on a residential street, the court also considered Grima’s ongoing cooperation with psychiatric services and probation officers. Despite his lack of remorse and failure to compensate the victim to date, the court opted to give him a final opportunity to address his issues.

Grima was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years. In addition, under Article 412D of the Criminal Code, he was placed under a treatment order for two years.

He was also ordered to pay €2,965.18 in expert and forensic expenses within two months or face imprisonment in default. Furthermore, the court ordered him to pay the victim €5,500, the market value of the destroyed Toyota Yaris, within six months. Grima was also prohibited from contacting the victim in any form for one year.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Mario Xiberras.