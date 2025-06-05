Man denied bail after arson and threat charges

A 36-year-old Valletta resident has been denied bail after being arraigned in court on serious charges linked to an alleged arson attack, criminal association, and threats made through electronic means.

Stefano Zampa, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court in connection with a fire that caused significant damage to a vehicle and property in Valletta, on 11 March 2025.

Prosecutors accused Zampa of complicity in the voluntary arson of a Ford vehicle, endangering property and lives nearby, including guests at a luxury hotel. The fire, it was claimed, could have spread rapidly due to the location of the car.

He is also facing charges of voluntary damage to multiple vehicles and properties, including the Iniala Hotel. The damage reportedly exceeded €2,500.

In addition, Zampa was charged with associating with others to commit a crime punishable by imprisonment, sending threats through electronic communication networks, and breaching the public peace.

During the arraignment, defence lawyers requested bail and sought a court-imposed publication ban on the proceedings. The prosecution, however, strongly objected to both, citing the gravity of the charges and the risk of interference with ongoing investigations.

The court sided with the prosecution and denied bail. It also rejected the request for a publication ban, citing the public interest in the case.

The prosecution requested a protection order for the alleged victims, which the court is expected to rule on in due course.

Zampa was represented by lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Jose Herrera.