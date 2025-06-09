Man charged with domestic violence granted bail

Two Libyan brothers were granted bail after pleading not guilty to charges related to a domestic dispute that unfolded at their family home in Santa Venera.

The case, which involves allegations of threats, violence, and breaches of previous bail conditions, is being heard before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

The men, whose identities are protected by court order, were arraigned separately following a series of altercations on 7 June. The elder brother, aged 43, allegedly returned home in the early hours of the morning in an intoxicated state and became involved in an argument with his wife. Though the two brothers had previously moved out of the residence, they had returned days earlier at the request of the wife, with whom the elder brother shares children.

In court, he was accused of making his wife fear she would be subjected to violence, causing her slight injuries, and damaging property, including by allegedly forcing open a door. He also faced charges of breaching bail conditions imposed in 2018 and 2021, and of being a repeat offender. He denied all charges.

The younger brother, aged 39, was arrested later the same day after discovering his brother had been taken into custody. According to the prosecution, he was involved in a confrontation with his sister-in-law and her brother. He stands accused of causing slight injuries, using violence, and intimidating the alleged victims, in addition to disobeying lawful orders and breaching bail conditions previously imposed by the court. He also pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono, who appeared alongside lawyer Marion Camilleri, requested bail for both men and called for a social inquiry report to be prepared in their regard.

The court upheld the request, granting the brothers bail and ordering the reports. Both men had already been on bail in connection with other pending proceedings, which they continue to contest.

Police inspectors Sherona Buhagiar and Ian Vella are prosecuting the case. Proceedings are ongoing.