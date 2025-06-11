Man grievously injured after courtroom brawl

A man was grievously injured after he was assaulted in a courtroom on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said that at around 11:30am, a 28 year-old St Paul’s Bay resident was ordered to exit the courtroom, but before doing so, he approached a 49-year-old man involved in his case and assaulted him.

It is understood that the case centred around a boathouse and that the two men are brother in laws.

Bystanders, court staff, and police intervened and the alleged aggressor was arrested. Meanwhile, the alleged victim was taken to the nearest health centre where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.