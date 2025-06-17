Scott Dixon filed medical certificates dated 30 February to justify not signing bail book

Boxer Scott Dixon filed medical certificates for 29 and 30 February, dates which do not exist, to justify not signing a bail book.

Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Theuma testified Dixon had failed to report regularly to the police station as required by his bail conditions. Dixon had been granted bail in connection with a 2009 cannabis-related case.

His bail terms included a €15,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €25,000, along with an obligation to sign at the police station regularly.

Criminal proceedings against former boxing champion Scott Dixon, 48, and psychiatrist Dr Mark Xuereb, 53, continued on Monday. Both stand accused of falsifying medical certificates and making use of forged documents, and both have pleaded not guilty.

Theuma told the court upon checking Dixon’s bail book, no medical certificates were found to justify Dixon’s absence. Dixon had claimed the documents were submitted, alleging that officers at the St Julian’s police station had misplaced them.

Theuma told the court he informed the Attorney General’s Office that Dixon had not been fulfilling his reporting obligations, and a request was made for his re-arrest.

Eventually, Dixon submitted a number of medical certificates, including two dated 29 and 30 February 2023, dates which do not exist, it was not a leap year. These certificates were presented in April 2024, raising further questions about their validity.

Under cross-examination, it was revealed the police never directly requested the certificates from Dixon. The defence argued Dixon had been under the care of Mark Xuereb, a licensed psychiatrist. Theuma confirmed that Xuereb is a medical professional authorised to issue such documentation, but said no investigation was carried out into the nature of their relationship.

A police constable stationed at St Julian’s also testified, saying Dixon had handed him eight medical certificates in total. According to the constable, Dixon claimed he had initially submitted them but was later informed they were missing, prompting him to resubmit them the following year.

The prosecution is being led by Inspector Darryl Farrugia.

Mark Xuereb is represented by lawyer Matthew Xuereb, while Scott Dixon is being defended by a legal team comprising of Franco Debono, Michael Sciriha, Roberto Spiteri, and Adreana Zammit.

The case is ongoing.