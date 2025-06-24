Swimming ban lifted along Sliema's Tower Road after seawater deemed safe

Swimming is once again permitted along the stretch of coast off Tower Road in Sliema, between the pitch and Qui-si-Sana, after health authorities lifted a temporary ban on Tuesday.

The Environmental Health Directorate confirmed that recent seawater sampling from the affected area indicated it is now safe for bathing. The swimming ban had been introduced last Wednesday after sewage was detected seeping into the sea, prompting public health concerns and a temporary closure of the area.

Authorities said repeated testing over recent days showed improved water quality, allowing the area to reopen to swimmers.

For further information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Directorate at 2133 7333 during office hours (8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or email [email protected].